Jorginho can silence jeers insists Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta insists Jorginho will eventually silence the critics because the much-maligned Chelsea midfielder is reaching peak form heading into Sunday's crucial clash against Watford.

Jorginho has endured a difficult first season with Chelsea after his ponderous displays and strong connection to polarising Blues boss Maurizio Sarri made him a target for the club's frustrated fans.

Sarri brought Jorginho with him from Napoli in the close-season having identified Chelsea's midfield as a weak link.

The 60-year-old believed the Italy international was the right man to help implement his tactical game-plan after they worked together successfully in Serie A.

It hasn't turned out that way as Chelsea, with N'Golo Kante moved out of his preferred defensive midfield role, struggled to adapt to 'Sarri-ball', leading to stinging criticism for both Jorginho and his manager from the Stamford Bridge stands.

But Chelsea captain Azpilicueta is convinced Jorginho still has value for his team and he claims Jorginho's influential performance at Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday proves his point.

Even when patched up due to a bandaged head wound, Jorginho was the key figure as Chelsea secured a 1-1 draw in the Europa League semi-final first leg.

"Jorginho is a very important player for us," Azpilicueta said.