Sport

Fiery weigh-in whets appetites for Alvarez-Jacobs showdown

By afp.com - 04 May 2019
Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs face off during their official weigh in at T-Mobile Arena on May 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez and Jacobs will fight to unify the WBC WBA and IBF Titles on May 04, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena.
Canelo Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs face off during their official weigh in at T-Mobile Arena on May 3, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez and Jacobs will fight to unify the WBC WBA and IBF Titles on May 04, 2019 at T-Mobile Arena.
Image: Al Bello/Getty Images/AFP

Tempers flared as Saul "Canelo" Alvarez and Daniel Jacobs faced off at the weigh-in for their middleweight world title unification bout on Friday.

After a largely cordial build-up to Saturday's fight at T-Mobile Arena, tension spilled over as the fighters put their heads together on stage, with former world champion turned promoter Oscar de la Hoya among those leaping into separate the snarling pair.

Mexican icon Alvarez, who is putting his World Boxing Association and World Boxing Council titles on the line, weighed in at 159.5 pounds.

Jacobs, the International Boxing Federation champion, tipped the scale at 160 pounds.

Alvarez, who brings a record of 51-1-2 with 35 knockouts to the bout, hasn't fought since dismantling Britain's Rocky Fielding inside three rounds in December to claim the WBA super-middleweight belt.

Jacobs has won three straight on points since a bruising 12-round loss to Gennady Golovkin in 2017.

- AFP

 

Latest Videos

Video of PE man's violent abuse of woman goes viral
Video of PE man's violent abuse of woman goes viral

Most Read

X