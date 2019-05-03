Lions coach Swys de Bruin is back at work on Monday.

De Bruin had been out of commission the last few weeks due to a stress-related illness but he will resume his duties as the team start their preparations for next Saturday’s clash against the Waratahs at Ellis Park.

“Swys de Bruin is back with the team from Monday 06 May and looks forward to preparing for the Waratahs match taking place Saturday 11 May at Emirates Airline Park at 15:05‚” the Lions said in a media release.

De Bruin took ill in the buildup to the Lions’ clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton last month. They had just lost to the Brumbies in Canberra.

It necessitated his return home‚ while conditioning coach Ivan van Rooyen took over the reins.

Following a two-week break De Bruin is back at the helm and Lions Company director and main share holder Altmann Allers insists it’s business as usual.

“Medically Swys has been cleared to coach. He has provided all the medical certification‚” Allers confirmed on Friday.

Allers also responded to the suggestions that De Bruin’s condition was perhaps brought about by discord in the Lions’ management. There were even rumours that he and the coach had clashed heads but Allers stressed it was easy to make the accusation of disharmony in the Lions’ camp.

“It has been a stressful campaign‚” said Allers about the Lions’ five wins from 10 starts in Super Rugby this season.

While all their rivals in the conference have won the same number of matches‚ the Lions are at the bottom of the South African conference.

“In one way it has been interesting but it must be frustrating to the fans because it has been a strange season. For everyone‚ apart perhaps for the Crusaders‚” said Allers.

“A World Cup year is often a strange one but I didn’t think it would be this strange. You’ve got all these protocols with international players being rested. The teams aren’t settling.

“All the South African teams have delivered surprises‚ to both sides. I think the next few weeks are going to be very exciting‚” said Allers.