Bafana coach Baxter viewing Untersee in Switzerland for Afcon

Stuart Baxter has left to watch Bafana Bafana prospect Joel Untersee play for Neuchatel Xamax in Switzerland this weekend against Thun.

Baxter said the paperwork for Untersee‚ who was born in South Africa‚ to be available for Bafana is close to completion.

The Bafana coach wants to watch the right-back‚ once on the books of Juventus‚ and meet with him‚ as a consideration for bringing the player in for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in June and July.

“I will be going to watch Joel Untersee play for Neuchatel Xamax in Switzerland‚” Baxter said.

“That’s because his paperwork is getting very close and I want to make a final check on him and decide if he’s a candidate for Afcon or not.”

Baxter left for Europe on Thursday night. He will also be viewing Liam Jordan on behalf of South Africa Under-23 coach David Notoane‚ and with a view to perhaps including the former Bidvest Wits striker in Bafana’s squad for the Cosafa Cup in Durban in June.

Jordan has been playing every game for HB Køge in Denmark’s first division (second tier).

Baxter has tracked Untersee (25)‚ who has also played for Brescia and Empoli in Serie B‚ for some time.