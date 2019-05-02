The Lions on Thursday slapped their defence coach Joey Mongalo on the wrist after an Australian court found him guilty of indecent assault earlier this year.

Mongalo has been found guilty of bringing the company’s name into disrepute and will have to undergo corrective disciplinary action‚ as well as compulsory ethical and professional management training.

He will keep his job.

The Lions Rugby Company on Thursday concluded internal disciplinary procedures against Mongalo stemming from the criminal case in which he was found guilty of indecent assault in a court in Sydney in April.

The charge relates to Mongalo’s interaction with a hotel staffer after the Lions’ match against the Waratahs during their 2018 tour of Australasia.

The Lions said in a statement Mongalo maintains his innocence and is appealing the Australian Magistrate court ruling‚ but stressed that he is doing so in his private capacity.

Following the disciplinary procedures which were chaired by an independent labour consultant‚ the Lions said in a statement: “Mr. Mongalo was found to have breached Company Policy‚ by bringing the Company's name into disrepute.

"The Company has decided to proceed with the recommended sanction handed down by the independent labour consultant which includes corrective disciplinary action and compulsory ethical and professional management training.

“Mr. Mongalo is scheduled to resume his duties on Monday 6 May 2019‚ and the Company considers the matter as having been finalised.

"The Lions Rugby Company will not make any further comments regarding this matter.”

During the trial testimony was heard that Mongalo grabbed the 26-year-old’s hand and forced it towards his erect penis‚ while using his free hand to stick a finger inside her mouth.