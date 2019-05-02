Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has admitted that Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has no chance of being part of Bafana Bafana’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Baxter had indicated shortly after Bafana were drawn with Ivory Coast‚ Morocco and Namibia for the June 21-July 19 tournament in Egypt that he would select Khune‚ even if the goalkeeper only managed a handful of games for Chiefs before the end of the Absa Premiership season.

Khune has been out injured since December having undergone shoulder surgery.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp indicated last week that Khune was taking too long to resume full training‚ and had no chance of being ready for the Nations Cup.

Baxter said on Thursday he had spoken to Middendorp‚ and established that Khune certainly will not be at the Afcon.