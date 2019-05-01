Sundowns offer free entry to Caf Champions League semi against Wydad

In a bid to create an intimidating atmosphere at Lucas Moripe Stadium for their Caf Champions League second leg semifinal against Wydad Casablanca on Saturday‚ Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that fans wearing yellow will be allowed free entrance into the venue.

Kickoff is 3pm.

The Brazilians take on the Moroccan giants trailing 2-1 from the first leg that was played in Rabat last weekend.

But coach Pitso Mosimane's charges have their fate firmly in their hands and can reach the final if they put the visitors to the sword after scoring an away goal in Morocco .

“We are fighting but it is very difficult to go to Rabat and Cairo‚” said Mosimane about their biggest game of the season.

“We are hanging in there and we believe that Sundowns will score on Saturday.