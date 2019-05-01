Bafana Bafana to learn their fate in the Cosafa Cup on Thursday

Bafana Bafana will learn their fate in the 2019 Cosafa Cup when the draw for the May 25-June 8 tournament in Durban is held on Thursday night.

The draw will include East African guest nation Uganda.

Bafana are one of the six seeded sides and so will only enter the tournament at the quarterfinal stage.

But that will provide national team coach Stuart Baxter with up to three fixtures with which to fine-tune for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt next month.

Baxter is due to hold a press conference on Thursday where he will outline his plans for the Cosafa Cup.

But the opportunity to have players in camp for an extended period and matches against the likes of Uganda‚ Zimbabwe and Angola‚ who will also be in Egypt‚ seems a good one.