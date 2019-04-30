Caster Semenya's race against IAAF to be decided on Wednesday
The last time Caster Semenya competed in the home city of world athletics boss Sebastian Coe‚ she claimed the 800m gold and pushed Britain’s top middle-distance athlete off the 1,500m podium with a late charge.
But on Wednesday she will hear if Coe’s IAAF has been successful in trying to push her off the track‚ or at least subdue her world-beating performances.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne‚ Switzerland, will announce at noon on Wednesday its decision in the matter between Semenya and the IAAF.
The IAAF wants to impose regulations on Semenya and other female athletes with what they call "difference of sexual development" (DSD)‚ forcing them to take medication to lower naturally occurring higher levels of testosterone.
Their argument is that Semenya possesses an unfair advantage‚ but their case‚ according to several scientists‚ was based on poor research.
Semenya is understood to have previously taken hormonal treatment before CAS suspended the IAAF’s previous regulations.
On the medication‚ Semenya won silver medals at the 2011 world championships and 2012 Olympics‚ but both were upgraded to gold after the Russian victor of both races‚ Mariya Savinova‚ was stripped for doping.
CAS ordered the IAAF to suspend the regulations in 2015 after a challenge by Indian sprinter Dutee Chand.
Since late that year Semenya has gone unbeaten in the 800m in all finals‚ and she’s improved her 1‚500m and 400m personal bests.
At the world championships in London, Semenya stormed through on the final lap to snatch the 1‚500m bronze from British star Laura Muir by seven-hundredths of a second.
The IAAF last year announced it would target DSD athletes in mostly Semenya’s events‚ from the 400m to the mile‚ and this time they wanted to cut the testosterone limit to half of what they allowed previously.
Semenya took the matter to CAS.
The IAAF was accused of fighting dirty through the hearing‚ and even afterwards‚ allegedly breaking a confidentiality agreement by making public statements on the case.
One came from president Coe himself‚ who told an Australian newspaper: "The reason we have gender classification is because if you didn’t then no woman would ever win another title or another medal or break another record in our sport."
Semenya’s lawyers responded with written statements‚ but the athlete herself has remained silent.
Even at the recent SA championships in Germiston she declined to speak to the media‚ mostly to avoid being asked about the pending judgment.
But her lawyers were clear: "Ms Semenya is a woman. There is no debate or question about this and the IAAF does not dispute this. She was born a woman‚ raised a woman‚ socialised as a woman and has competed as a woman her entire life."
Semenya is expected to be a cornerstone of the SA athletics team that will compete at the IAAF’s world championships in Doha from September 28 to October 6‚ and the Tokyo Olympics next year from July 24 to August 9.