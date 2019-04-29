Yellow cards prove costly for Southern Kings
Improving their poor disciplinary record will be crucial if the Isuzu Southern Kings want to make progress next season, Kings skipper JC Astle said after his team were thrashed 61-25 by the Cheetahs.
Yellow cards have hampered the Kings throughout the season and the team shot themselves in the foot again during their final Guinness PRO14 game of the season at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.
Hot tempered Fijian Meli Rokoua was shown yellow at a crucial point of the game by Welsh referee Dan Jones for foul play in the 27th minute.
Rokoua was carded for a push after the ball went out on Abongile Nonkontwana, which resulted in the flanker landing dangerously in the concrete drainage area of the stadium.
At that point, the Kings were trailing 14-6, and the Cheetahs took immediate advantage of having an extra man on the field by scoring a try only a minute after Rokoua departed.
It was a defeat that left the Kings at the bottom of the Conference B log.
“This was a disappointing match for us,” Astle said.
“We did not want to finish like this and we will come back harder next season. There is a lot of fixing to do for the team. Obviously, the yellow cards cost us a lot this season.Southern Kings skipper, JC Astle
“We did not want to finish like this and we will come back harder next season.
“There is a lot of fixing to do for the team. Obviously, the yellow cards cost us a lot this season. We need to pick up the discipline next season.
“We also need to cut out our fundamental errors because you cannot do that against these top teams.
“The Cheetahs are a great competitive unit,” he said.
Kings head coach Deon Davids said the yellow card handed to Rokoua had hampered his team in the first half.
“We expected a lot more from ourselves.
“We started well, but at critical times we let ourselves down.
“The Kings gave the opposition chances to get into our 22 and they scored points from those chances. When we lost a player to a yellow card it did not make things easier for us.
“At critical times we gave away tries that we don’t normally do in the competition. For some reason, the energy and organisation was not as sharp as I wanted it to be.”
“If you look at the game, I don’t think we had the same depth as the Cheetahs enjoyed at the end.
“When you start making a lot of changes to your team it has a lot to do with depth and availability of the players.”
Cheetahs captain Tian Meyer praised his team’s try scoring feast.
“It was a great team effort and we were very happy to end the season like this,” Meyer said. “We have had our ups and downs, but this was a really exciting game. That is what we want from the guys.
“Here in the Free State we want to bring the crowds into the stadium and play a brand of rugby everyone can relate to.”
When referee Dan Jones blew the final whistle, the Cheetahs had scored nine tries in a 86-point try feast.