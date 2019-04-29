Yellow cards prove costly for Southern Kings

Improving their poor disciplinary record will be crucial if the Isuzu Southern Kings want to make progress next season, Kings skipper JC Astle said after his team were thrashed 61-25 by the Cheetahs.

Yellow cards have hampered the Kings throughout the season and the team shot themselves in the foot again during their final Guinness PRO14 game of the season at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein.

Hot tempered Fijian Meli Rokoua was shown yellow at a crucial point of the game by Welsh referee Dan Jones for foul play in the 27th minute.

Rokoua was carded for a push after the ball went out on Abongile Nonkontwana, which resulted in the flanker landing dangerously in the concrete drainage area of the stadium.

At that point, the Kings were trailing 14-6, and the Cheetahs took immediate advantage of having an extra man on the field by scoring a try only a minute after Rokoua departed.

It was a defeat that left the Kings at the bottom of the Conference B log.

“This was a disappointing match for us,” Astle said.