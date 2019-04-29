Elephants go down without coach

The absence of head coach Chumani Booi and the late withdrawal of three key players hampered the EP Elephants when they were beaten 34-6 by Boland, EP manager Thando Manana said.

Booi was on duty with the Isuzu Southern Kings PRO14 side in Bloemfontein, and Xandre Vos, Jurie van Vuuren and Ntabeni Dukisa were late withdrawals from the EP side which played in Wellington.

Originally, Booi was scheduled to be there as the game was initially set to be played in East London on Sunday.

However, the SuperSport Rugby Challenge game was later switched to Saturday, which meant Booi was unable to take his seat in the coaches’ box.

Vos, Van Vuuren and Dukisa were called to Bloemfontein at the last minute because of injury problems in the PRO14 camp.

“Chumani Booi’s absence was really felt, and also when we needed a cool and calm head,” Manana said.

“It was a tough afternoon – we played in blisteringly hot conditions of 39°C. We were always in the game and they led 17-6 at halftime.

“EP needed to score immediately in the second half, but we could not do that. We conceded two yellow cards within two minutes of each other.

“That left us with 13 men on the field which was a tough situation.

“Boland took advantage of that and scored two quick tries and we never caught up.

“EP dominated in the last 20 minutes and finished strongly but we could not score.

“The boys will have a look at themselves and there are questions to be asked.

“It is important going forward that the players go back to the drawing board and get ready for SWD at home.

“We lost three of our starting 15 to the PRO14 team and that changed the whole dynamic of the team and we had to get three new guys in.

“We are not making any excuses and now we know what to expect in the competition and we will take the knock and hold our heads up high,” Manana said.

Scorers:

Boland 34: Tries: Wikus Groenewald, Andries Viljoen, Ricardo Duarttee, Patrick O’Brien. Conversions: Joshua Vermeulen (2), Garrick Mattheus (2). Penalties: Mattheus (2).

EP Elephants 6: Penalties: Richmond Gora (2).