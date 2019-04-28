“This win over the Bulls was important to keep us going. It was a funny feeling in the changeroom. The boys were happy with the win but there was a feeling there is a lot more to come.

“We go to Argentina to play the Jaguares with some confidence now because there was enough in our performance to get us excited. We have eased the pressure slightly.

“The Jaguares are going to be difficult in Argentina and there will be a very vocal crowd there.

“They have a lot more energy at home‚ they’re physical‚ they are emotional there‚ and they feed off the crowd.”

The Stormers thumbed the Jaguares 35-8 at Newlands earlier in the tournament and they will look to the lessons of that match to find a way to undo the Argentines again.

Fleck will also assess the fitness of his squad before naming it‚ but he is expected to take a full strength team considering the Stormers have a bye the week after the Buenos Aires showdown.

“I need to chat to the players and see who is fit‚” Fleck said.

“The bulk of this team is going to Buenos Aires‚ but we have a bye the week after so we can go all out.

“We have to do our homework and see what worked at Newlands. It will be a big challenge for us‚ but we have to view it as just another field and a blade of grass.”

Captain Siya Kolisi said the team was also feeling more confident after their success against the Bulls.

“The message was simple this week before the Bulls game – ‘do whatever it takes to win’‚” Kolisi said.