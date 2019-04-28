Neymar says he was wrong to hit fan after cup-final defeat

Brazilian superstar Neymar accepted on Sunday that he had made a mistake striking a fans who insulted Paris Saint-Germain players as they filed up to collect their French Cup losers’ medals.

Neymar scored to put PSG 2-0 up after 21 minutes at the Stade de France on Saturday, but Rennes fought back to tie the game at 2-2 and win the penalty shootout 6-5 after extra time.

As the players climbed the steps to receive their medals, shaking the hands of those nearby, Neymar, one of the last in line, struck one of the fans in the face.

The blow was caught on numerous mobile phones, including that of the victim, Edouard, a 28-year-old delivery driver from Nantes.

“Did I act badly?” Neymar asked in an Instagram comment. “Yes. But no one can stay indifferent.”

A Brazilian friend of Neymar’s, Alex Bernardo, posted on Instagram a transcript of the comments audible on Edouard’s video starting with unused reserves goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon and defender Layvin Kurzawa.