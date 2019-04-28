Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will be a worried man this week as two of his most experienced campaigners suffered injuries at the weekend.

Stormers flank and current SA Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit looked visibly upset when he left the field during the Super Rugby clash against the Bulls at Newlands with a shoulder injury.

Du Toit has been at his indefatigable best this season and the sight of his square shoulders slumped as he trundled down the tunnel was not a welcome one for Erasmus‚ Stormers coach Robbie Fleck‚ or SA Rugby fans in general.

Bulls centre Kriel‚ who has also been in sparkling form this season‚ limped off the pitch with an ankle injury in the physical contest‚ which the Stormers won 24-23.

There were no immediate updates on both players in the aftermath of the match‚ and the severity of their injuries will become clear in the coming week.

“We will chat to medical staff so I don’t have information yet‚” Fleck said immediately after the match when quizzed about Du Toit’s injury.

“What I do know is he took a knock to the shoulder‚ but we will only know more early next week.”