Pep Guardiola eyes history as Man City's treble chase heats up

Manchester City face Burnley on Sunday at the start of a four-match spell that could see Pep Guardiola write a remarkable new chapter in English football history.

Guardiola's side follow the crucial Premier League fixture at Turf Moor with games against Leicester and Brighton, as City seek to hold off Liverpool in a thrilling title race.

City are two points behind Liverpool after the leaders regained top spot with their 5-0 win over Huddersfield on Friday.

But the champions, who also have an FA Cup final date with Watford on May 18, will be guaranteed to retain the title if they win their last three matches.

That means a City team that has won 26 of their last 28 games, a run dating back to the end of last year, now stands just four victories away from becoming the first side in the history of English football to win all three domestic trophies in the same season.

It is a feat Guardiola has already achieved in his career -- with Barcelona 10 years ago.

But the City manager was not keen to draw comparisons ahead of a potentially difficult visit to a Burnley team that drew with Chelsea on Monday.

"We are out of the Champions League and at Barcelona we were in," said Guardiola when asked to compare the two campaigns.

"Now we are not thinking too much the FA Cup Final against Watford. I'm concerned with Burnley, Leicester, Brighton.

"Just focus on that. We will analyse at the end of the season how many titles. It's not going to change my opinion of what we've done this season... how many titles we win.