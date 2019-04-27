Bobby Firmino injury casts shadow over Liverpool's five-goal rout

Jurgen Klopp revealed Roberto Firmino has suffered a torn groin muscle after Liverpool powered back to the top of the Premier League with a 5-0 rout of Huddersfield on Friday.

Firmino's injury, sustained in training this week, is bad news for Liverpool as they battle with Manchester City in the title race and prepare to face Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday.

Liverpool boss Klopp remains optimistic about the Brazilian forward's chances of a quick recovery, but the injury update took some of the gloss off an evening which featured Naby Keita scoring after just 15 seconds for the club's fastest ever Premier League goal.

"He trained normally yesterday but after training he had a small tear in a very small muscle," Klopp said.

"Apart from the word 'tear' everything is positive but it is Bobby and he might be ready for Wednesday. We don't know at the moment. Because it's him, it's more likely than not.

"Of all the bad news you could get, it is pretty much the best (outcome) but it was still bad enough that he could not play tonight."

Despite the relatively benign diagnosis, Klopp can ill afford to enter such a crucial stage of the season without a full compliment of players.

With Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah also netting twice, it was a comfortable evening for Liverpool on the pitch as they moved two points above Manchester City, who travel to Burnley on Sunday.