Vaughn van Jaarsveld's hundred sees Warriors crash to defeat

Vaughn van Jaarsveld stood head and shoulders above the rest as he made an exquisite, unbeaten hundred to lead Dolphins to a seven-wicket victory over the Warriors in their CSA T20 Challenge fixture at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday night.

Set 154 for victory, the Dolphins eased to the win with 10 balls in hand as Van Jaarsveld stole the show in scoring 112 not not off only 69 deliveries with 12 fours and five maximums.

He and Cody Chetty secured the win with a brilliant partnership of 81 in 59 balls for the second wicket which basically broke the back of the chase.

It was Van Jaarsveld's career best in competition beating his previous mark of 82 not out scored against the Titans five years ago.

Warriors seamer Andrew Birch picked up two wickets but it mattered little in the end.

The Warriors were asked to bat first and a quick maiden 50 by Sisanda Magala saved the Warriors embarrassment as they posted 153.

Magala beat his previous best of 25 not out and shared a seventh-wicket stand of 81 runs with Birch, who scored 32 not out. This after the Warriors had slumped to 72 for six.

Opener Matthew Breetzke continued his good form making 41 in 29 balls with four fours and two sixes.

The Warriors play their final group match against the Knights at Buffalo Park in East London on Sunday.