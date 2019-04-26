Lions trounced by Crusaders in Christchurch

George Bridge returned from a four-week injury lay-off to bag two tries as the Crusaders strengthened their lead in the Super Rugby competition with a 36-10 victory over the Lions in Christchurch on Friday.

In a rematch of the last two championship finals, the defending titleholders outscored the Lions five tries to one to get a bonus point and continue their domination over the South African club.

While Bridge was happily dominating the left wing, Sevu Reece was just as commanding on the right, with a powerhouse performance that also produced two tries.

While the Crusaders made it look easy, coach Scott Robertson said there was still plenty to work on.

"It took us a while to get our rhythm in the scrums, and nine handling errors before half-time, but a great finish," he said.