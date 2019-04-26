Kaizer Chiefs’ football manager Bobby Motaung has said that Hendrick Ekstein’s mind did not seem to be with the club‚ and that the player and his agent rejected a deal for a renewal of his contract without negotiating.

Chiefs surprised by releasing attacking midfielder Ekstein this week from his contract‚ which was up for renewal‚ two months before its completion in June.

Amakhosi also released midfielder Khotso Malope and striker Gustavo Paez.

But Ekstein’s release raised eyebrows as the notably flawed playmaker had played some of his best football in the past three months since Ernst Middendorp’s arrival as Amakhosi coach in December.

Speculation has been that Ekstein‚ the 28-year-old Chiefs youth product who made his first-team breakthrough late at 24‚ had asked for an unrealistic increase in salary.

Motaung told TimesLIVE on Friday‚ though‚ that the player had simply rejected an offer without negotiating for more.

“No‚ no. They never negotiated. We gave them an offer‚ they rejected it‚ and that’s it.

“There were no negotiations – they left‚” Motaung said.