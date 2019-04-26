Chippa United not giving up the ghost

Chippa United need only four points from their three remaining games to survive relegation from the Absa Premiership League.

This is how their coach Clinton Larsen sees the great escape plan.

One such win should be obtained in their clash against Benni McCarthy’s Cape Town City at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday evening.

The Chilli Boys are second from the bottom of the log standings with 24 points, following their gutsy 3-2 loss against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

“The log standings will keep changing now, but we need to get four points and hopefully it starts in this game against City,” Larsen said.

“And I believe with our last two games against Polokwane City or Kaizer Chiefs a point will be enough for us to be home and dry.”

Larsen does not want to be involved in the relegation dogfight on the last day of the league.

“We want to get the four points in the next two games.”

The scramble for points this weekend has not been lost on Larsen, with all the five teams fighting for survival.

“Everyone is looking for a win,” he said.

“We know the importance of getting a win against City and our efforts are geared towards doing that.

“I’ve kept saying that I’ve been pleased with my players’ good performances, but now we need to start turning those good performances into winning results and that’s what we intend doing on Friday.”

Larsen acknowledged that City would be a hard nut to crack with McCarthy’s side sitting at fifth place on the log with 41 points. But he has a perfect plan to hit them in the soft belly – applying relentless pressure throughout the game.

“We know City are a quality outfit but we have to make sure that at home we dominate them,” he said.

Chippa have not been blunt up front but their defence has equally been leaking goals, having conceded seven in their last two games.

But they did score four and that has pleased Larsen.

“We just need to tighten up defensively because I’ve been very pleased with my attack.”

Larsen is expecting the return of Gladwin Shitolo and Zitha Macheke, who missed the Sundowns loss.

Defender Frédéric Nsabiyumva was out injured and Larsen said those men returning would put him at ease.

“We are spoilt for choice and that gives us a lot of positivity because we believe that we’ve got a strong bench.

“Players that can make an impact, whether I start Mark Mayambela and bring on [Ruzaigh] Gamildien, or start Lentjies and bring on Andile Mbenyane, I know they can make the difference.”