Steve Komphela says Kaizer Chiefs are hard to plan against

Steve Komphela has said he believed Lamontville Golden Arrows dealt well under the circumstances with Kaizer Chiefs’ awkwardness and adaptability under Ernst Middendorp in a 1-1 Absa Premiership draw at FNB Stadium on Tuesday night.

A feature of Middendorp’s tenure at Chiefs since December has been the growing confidence displayed by his players adapting to various systems‚ and the as varied and sometimes unusual roles they are asked to play within those systems.

Komphela said this makes the current Amakhosi hard to plan against. The Arrows coach said this was the reason his team appeared flat in the match against his old side.

Abafana Bes’thende profited from practically their lone chance against the run of play with Nduduzo Sibiya’s 33rd-minute opener.

Chiefs spurned a flow of opportunities and struck the crossbar three times before Kgotso Moleko finally buried an equalising header in the 77th minute.