Shock! Wits coach Gavin Hunt reveals real reason behind No1 Darren Keet snub

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt dropped a bombshell when he revealed that No1 goalkeeper Darren Keet's decision not to sign a contract extension at the club was the main reason behind the player's relegation to the sidelines.

Discussions between Wits and Keet have failed to produce a breakthrough and Hunt hinted in his trademark forthright manner that the deadlock led to the Bafana Bafana keeper exclusion from the club's recent matches. “It’s not like that here (management influencing the starting lineups on the field)‚" Hunt said.

"I’ve been told to do what’s best for the football club in the long-term‚ so what is best for the football club?

“I haven’t been told not to play him (Keet) but I have been told to do what’s best for the football club.

"But don’t worry it’s not like that here (management telling coaches who to field)‚ otherwise I wouldn’t be here.”