Kaizer Chiefs want-away star Pule Ekstein posts cryptic goodbye message

Kaizer Chiefs’ unsettled midfielder Pule Ekstein appears to be headed for the exit door at Naturena.

The 28-year-old Chiefs development product’s contract ends at the current season and he has reportedly rejected a new slightly improved two-year contract offer.

Ekstein‚ who has an open admirer in head coach Ernst Middendorp‚ missed several matches in recent weeks as negotiations for a new contract failed to yield a breakthrough.

The Bekkersdal-born diminutive play-maker posted a cryptic message on his Twitter account on Thursday saying “Till we meet again.”