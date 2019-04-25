Kaizer Chiefs bank on return of Lebogang Manyama

Seventh-placed Kaizer Chiefs could end up losing their place in the top eight at the end of the season, at the rate they continue to drop points.

On Tuesday, Chiefs squandered yet another chance to reach a 40-point tally after playing to a 1-1 draw against Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs have dropped nine points in their past four league outings, with three draws and one defeat. This situation has seen them holding on the seventh spot for a while now.

On a cold Joburg evening, Arrows winger Nduduzo Sibiya's 34th minute strike broke the deadlock at a near-empty FNB. Amakhosi defender Kgotso Moleko struck late in the game to ensure the share of the spoils.

At the moment, Chiefs' 42 points in the 2006/07 season, under the same man who's in charge today, Ernst Middendorp, remains their worst points tally in a season. Last season, the Soweto heavyweights garnered 48 points, finishing third.

With only three matches to spare, Amakhosi are on 38 points and the maximum number of points they can achieve is 47. But, by the look of things, it's highly unlikely that they can win all their last three matches, even though they are against struggling opponents - Bloemfontein Celtic, Free State Stars and Chippa United.