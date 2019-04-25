Madagascar international Aro 'Dax' Andrianarimanana is finally finding his feet and producing the form that convinced Kaizer Chiefs to sign him when he represented his country in the Cosafa Cup in Polokwane last year.

Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp was not at the club when the midfielder was signed but since re-joining Amakhosi in December‚ the German born coach has been steadily giving the player‚ better known as "Dax"‚ chances to prove his worth in the line-up.

Middendorp has been pleased with Andrianarimanana’s contribution in the last few matches after he scored two goals‚ including a vital equaliser against Chippa United in the semi-final of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday.

Chiefs eventually won 4-2 against Chippa and will be huge favourites to end their four-year trophy drought when they face National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy in the final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on May 18.