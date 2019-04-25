The decision to rest Khama Billiat in Kaizer Chiefs’ 1-1 Absa Premiership draw against Lamontville Golden Arrows on Tuesday night was taken long before the playmaker’s minor car accident on Sunday‚ Amakhosi coach Ernst Middendorp said.

Billiat’s name was conspicuous by its absence in Chiefs’ match 18 for the draw at FNB Stadium‚ prompting speculation it might have some link to a car accident‚ where the player’s tyre of his Infiniti SUV burst and it struck a pavement in Midrand on Sunday.

Middendorp‚ though‚ said that Billiat ended his man-of-the-match performance in Chiefs’ 4-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal win against Chippa United in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night complaining of hamstring issues‚ and the decision to rest the player was taken then.