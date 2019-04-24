Pep Guardiola hits backs at Solskjaer's 'tactical' fouling jibe

Pep Guardiola has slammed suggestions from Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester City are guilty of "tactical" fouling in an attempt to stop rivals from counter-attacking.

Solskjaer, talking before the crucial Manchester derby between the sides at Old Trafford on Wednesday, made reference to City's supposed habit of fouling high up the field to stop opponents hitting them on the break if Guardiola's players are out of position.

But City boss Guardiola did not take kindly to that analysis and appeared to accuse Solskjaer of trying to influence referee Andre Marriner, who will take charge of the derby.

"That's the reason why, of course," said Guardiola when asked if he was concerned Solskjaer's comments might be intended to influence the referee.

"I know exactly what I said to my players from day one to the last day.

"So when a player wants to attack, we have to be honest and, of course, there is contact, there are fouls.

"But when it happens and you arrive late, that is why there are referees - to make yellow cards or red cards or whatever they decide, but never have I prepared a game (to do it).