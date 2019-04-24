Highlands Park continued their bid for a top eight place with a 1-1 draw at Cape Town City on Tuesday‚ but coach Owen da Gama says he has no targets in mind for the end of the campaign.

Highlands are in eighth‚ two points head of Lamontville Golden Arrows with three games remaining – home to Polokwane City and Bloemfontein Celtic‚ and away at SuperSport United.

Da Gama says they did not set any targets at the start of the season‚ and says it was more about acclimatising to the league following their promotion from the National First ~Division the year before.

“Our sights were never not to be relegated‚ to be in the top eight or finish as high as possible‚” Da Gama says.

“We always said we want to be as competitive as possible in this league and that will determine where we end up.

“Once you get that competitive edge in your team‚ it is how you build the foundations of success because once you can compete‚ anything is possible. I believe that next season this will be a better team.

“We have made a lot of mistakes. There are a lot of games we could have won. We have to learn from that. We have got our weaknesses‚ but our resilience and competitive edge is there.”