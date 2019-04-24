Foreign stars begin IPL exodus as World Cup duty calls

England's Jonny Bairstow is leading an exodus of foreign stars from the Indian Premier League as the looming World Cup draws top names away for international duty.

Bairstow was out for a duck in his final innings of the season for Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday after being a key player for the franchise with 445 runs in 10 matches in the high-octane Twenty20 competition.

Hyderabad's batting powerhouse David Warner is also in line to leave the IPL in the next week to team up with his Australia teammates before the 50-over global showpiece in England and Wales, starting on May 30.

The world's most popular Twenty20 league ends on May 12, leaving most of the eight teams to rely on their benches as they race toward the play-offs.

Senior sports journalist Ayaz Memon believes the glitzy IPL will lose some of its sheen as a result. "It will have a pretty big impact," Memon told AFP.

"If you look at players like David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and even some of the West Indies stars like an Andre Russell, it's going to take away a lot of the lustre and the star value."

Warner, who leads the IPL batting chart with 574 runs, will be irreplaceable for Hyderabad who have relied on the opener to set up big totals.