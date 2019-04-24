Chiefs snatch late equaliser to fall 12 points behind leaders Pirates, Sundowns

Kaizer Chiefs plucked a draw from the jaws of victory, having to settle for a 1-1 scoreline that belied their almost complete domination of Lamontville Golden Arrows in Wednesday night's Absa Premiership matchup at FNB Stadium.

Nduduzo Sibiya's strike completely against the run of play earned Arrows a 33rd-minute lead.

After Chiefs had spurned a flow of chances, finally centreback Kgotso Moleko buried a header in the 77th.

In an intriguing subplot of the matchup at a personal level between former Chiefs coach Steve Komphela and current incumbent Ernst Middendorp, neither could prevail.

But it was Middendorp who might take some small satisfaction – mixed, no doubt, with a healthy dose of extreme frustration – as Chiefs missed chance after chance and Arrows scored from practically their lone opportunity.