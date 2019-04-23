RG Snyman hoping to play himself into Rugby World Cup contention

Springboks and Bulls towering lock RG Snyman is hoping to stay fit for the remainder of the Super Rugby season to put himself in contention for a place in the World Cup in Japan later this year.

Snyman returned to action during the Bulls’ win over the Reds at Loftus before last weekend’s bye and is raring to go again when they travel to the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday.

He returned from his stint in Japan for Honda Beat with a knee injury that needed an operation at the beginning of the season.

The towering lock is well aware that a clean bill of health is important for the remainder of Super Rugby ahead of the World Cup.

“It is very important for ME to stay fit and healthy because if you look at the locks in SA‚ we have had a couple of injuries‚" he said.