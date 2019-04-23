You might not think South Africa have much in common with Australia in World Cup terms‚ but they do this time.

Famously‚ the Aussies have won five of the 11 tournaments yet held.

Infamously‚ South Africa have yet to break their duck — despite turning up with one of the strongest squads more often than not.

But both of them will turn up in England next month without a back-up wicketkeeper.

Quinton de Kock is the only specialist stumper in South Africa’s squad‚ as is Alex Carey in Australia’s.

And that’s worrying Ian Healy‚ who told Fox Sports: “I still worry about a warm-up incident‚ if Carey goes down in warm-ups or in the first 10 overs …”

Healy hoped Peter Handscomb‚ who has been behind the stumps in 94 of his 375 games going back to his under-17 days‚ would be in the squad and be able to serve as Carey’s understudy.