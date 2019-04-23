Barely four months since joining Chippa United‚ chief executive Morgan Mammila has confirmed his exit from the club.

In a statement posted on Twitter‚ Mammila‚ who arrived from Llimpopo side Baroka‚ says he’s parted ways with the Chilli Boys.

“I have resigned as CEO of Chippa United FC with immediate effect‚” wrote Mammila‚ who thanked club boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi for his time with the Port Elizabeth-based side.