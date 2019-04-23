Glenville grab last-gasp victory
But it was Glenville, spurred on by their passionate supporters, who scored the telling goal to send their fans into delirium as the final whistle confirmed their status as champions.
But it was Glenville, spurred on by their passionate supporters, who scored the telling goal to send their fans into delirium as the final whistle confirmed their status as champions.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.