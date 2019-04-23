Giant will boost Elephants pack

Towering lock Lubabalo "Giant" Mtyanda has been included in the EP Elephants team to add extra grunt to their pack for their opening SuperSport Rugby Challenge clash against Boland on Saturday.

Mtyanda is one of several Isuzu SouthernKings PRO14 players who have been drafted into the Elephants squad for the clash in East London on Saturday.

EP will go into the game with their confidence boosted following an impressive 40-21 win over SWD in a warm-up match in Plettenberg Bay last week.

There will be pace to burn in the EP back division, with Ntabeni Dukisa, Mike Makase and Michael Botha all pulling on the black and red hoops.

EP head coach Chumani Booi will be hoping that Missionvale United scrumhalf Richmond Gora and flyhalf Martin du Toit form a pairing that can put the Elephants on the front foot against Boland.

“Our head coach Chumani Booi is gelling very well with his assistant coaches Sivuyile Kobokana (forwards) and Garrin August (backline) ,” EP manager Thando Manana said.

“Obviously they are not experienced at this level, but they are eager to learn and that is something that Chumani appreciates. He gives them ample opportunity to slot in whatever they feel like doing with the squad.

“We have lost lost conditioning coach Denzil van Heerden, because he has gone back to Border. That is a little bit of a setback for the management team, but I sure we will find an adequate replacement to make sure the boys are well conditioned.

“In terms of the style of play you are likely to see a very attractive brand of rugby from the team. Chumani is looking at players who work hard on defence and attack lines.

“Working together and playing together is bringing out the unity among the players. We have Southern Kings and club players and Chumani is the man in the middle to make sure we move in the right direction.

“The players have said they will do anything management wants them to do, because they are so eager to learn and do well. These are the things that fascinate me about the squad.

“Players are looked at equally and already the trip to Plettenberg Bay for the friendly against SWD did wonders for us. The players gelled well and they are talking and sharing jokes and that is what we want.

“They want everything for the team. Chumani has a lot of work to do, but because everyone is so keen and eager we can expect great rugby from the team,” Manana said.

EP Elephants team:

(Nos 1 to 15): Xandre Vos, Tango Balekile, Luvuyo Pupuma, Jurie van Vuuren, Lubabalo "Giant" Mtyanda, Renier Erasmus, Shaun Basson, Diego Williams, Richmond Gora, Martin du Toit, Athi Mahinje, Ntabeni Dukisa, Somila Mantyoyi, Mike Makase, Michael Botha. Replacements: (Nos 16 to 22): Mbeko Kota, Justin Forwood, Johan van Wyk, Anele Lungisa, Sonwabo Majola, Tristan Fourie, Sherwin Slater.