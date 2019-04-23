Free speech or hate speech? Folau sack threat splits Australia

Australian sport has been taking a hard line against racism, homophobia and gender inequality, but plans to sack Israel Folau over his religious views have some bemoaning "political correctness" gone too far.

The devoutly Christian player, one of rugby union's highest profile stars, has been pilloried for his Instagram post which said "hell awaits" homosexuals and urging them to "repent their sins".

Rugby Australia contend he committed a "high-level" breach of the players' code of conduct by failing to adhere to their policies and values and intend to sack him after a issuing warning for similar comments last year.

Folau, who has refused to back down, has opted to appear before a tribunal on May 4 to save his career, with freedom of speech and religious expression likely to form part of his defence.

The case comes as Australia ratchets up support for women's sport to address gender inequality, while confronting issues such as racism, sexism and homophobia that have long blighted codes such as rugby league and Australian Rules.

But censoring someone for their religious views is an issue largely untested in Australian sports, with experts warning of a legal and moral minefield. It has hit a nerve among more conservative commentators who champion free speech.