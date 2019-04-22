Sport

Rain washes out Monday's T20 action across the country

By Herald Correspondent - 22 April 2019
Wet outfield ahead of the CSA T20 Challenge match between Warriors and Titans at Buffalo Park on April 22, 2019 in East London, South Africa.
Wet outfield ahead of the CSA T20 Challenge match between Warriors and Titans at Buffalo Park on April 22, 2019 in East London, South Africa.
Image: Michael Sheehan/Gallo Images

Heavy rain across the country forced all three CSA T20 Challenge matches to be abandoned without a ball being bowled on Monday.

In a rare occurrence, the games scheduled for Potchefstroom, Bloemfontein and East London could not take place on account of the inclement weather.

It meant there was no action between the Highveld Lions and the Dolphins, the Warriors against the Titans or the Knights versus the Cape Cobras, which was meant to be a bottom taking on top affair at the Mangaung Oval.

The latest sequence of events also took the total amount of abandoned matches this season to an unprecedented nine - nearly half the games.

The Cobras and Lions remain joint top of the log with 19 points. 

- Cricket South Africa

 

Latest Videos

Easter day bombs kill about 100 in attacks on Sri Lankan churches and hotels
Likwithemba Booi

Most Read

X