Fans motivate Liverpool, not quest for ‘Holy Grail’, says Klopp

Liverpool are inching towards a first English league title in 29 years but manager Juergen Klopp says his team must enjoy the journey with supporters and not focus solely on the “Holy Grail” of winning the Premier League crown.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory at Cardiff City on Sunday restored their two-point lead over champions Manchester City, who have played a game less.

“If you are only motivated to win the Holy Grail, then something is wrong with you,” Klopp told reporters.