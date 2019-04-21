Kabelo Mahlasela injury blow for Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that midfielder Kabelo Mahlasela suffered severe bleeding in their 4-2 Nedbank Cup semifinal victory over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday night.

Chiefs have a few injury headaches to deal with ahead of their clash against Golden Arrows on Wednesday.

"Kabelo Mahlasela was stamped on last night and the stud on his foot caused a vein to open‚" the club said on their social media site.