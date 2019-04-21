Clinton Larsen switches Chippa United's focus to saving PSL status
Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen has wasted no time in switching his team's focus to survival in the Absa Premiership.
This follows the Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer side losing 4-2 to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.
The defeat saw the Chilli Boys miss out on an opportunity to take part in their first cup final since joining South African top flight football.
Speaking after the defeat to Amakhosi, the coach said the result was not a true reflection of how his team played.
"The scoreline is a little bit flattering as to how the team played," Larsen said. "I don't think it was a 4-2 type of a game. I thought it was a lot closer than that and I think they (Chiefs) felt the pressure.
"Especially in the second half, going into the lead we gave as much as we got. I am just disappointed at how we conceded the goals, but I don't think it was a 4-2 kind of a game.
"The way we conceded the first three goals was really amateurish in my opinion. The fourth goal was world class.
"Maybe they (Chiefs) will have a different view about the scoreline, but to me it is not a true reflection of how we played," he said.
The coach said his players gave there all on Saturday night taking into considering the situation the club has been in this season.
"I think we have done well in the cup but punched above our weight and made it this far. I am proud of the efforts from my players. We have bigger things to worry about now and will focus on the next four league games."
Despite their struggle in the league, Larsen remains optimistic that his side will survive the chop and live to see another season.
"A few months ago I said if our team keeps on fighting like this and keeps giving such performances I think we will be saved from the drop.
"I have been very happy. Before tonight's match since January when I joined the team, we had only lost three games.
"Now we are in April so that should tell you how the team has improved.
"There has been more consistency in results but more so on the performances we have been giving.
"That gives me and the club a lot of confidence going into the last four games.
I think we have enough in our arsenal to get the necessary points to remain in 12th position."