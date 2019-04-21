Clinton Larsen switches Chippa United's focus to saving PSL status

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen has wasted no time in switching his team's focus to survival in the Absa Premiership.

This follows the Port Elizabeth-based professional soccer side losing 4-2 to Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semi-final at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday evening.

The defeat saw the Chilli Boys miss out on an opportunity to take part in their first cup final since joining South African top flight football.

Speaking after the defeat to Amakhosi, the coach said the result was not a true reflection of how his team played.

"The scoreline is a little bit flattering as to how the team played," Larsen said. "I don't think it was a 4-2 type of a game. I thought it was a lot closer than that and I think they (Chiefs) felt the pressure.

"Especially in the second half, going into the lead we gave as much as we got. I am just disappointed at how we conceded the goals, but I don't think it was a 4-2 kind of a game.

"The way we conceded the first three goals was really amateurish in my opinion. The fourth goal was world class.