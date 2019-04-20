Warriors move into third position after beating log-leading Cobras

Marco Marais continued his fine form and the seamers backed him up as the Warriors claimed a 10-run victory over the Cape Cobras at a wind-swept and cold St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.

Marais, the hero with 82 not out against the Lions in East London on Sunday, stepped up to the plate again for the hosts as he smacked 75 off only 36 balls including seven fours and fives sixes to help his team to an impressive 189.

He and Onke Nyaku shared a fine partnership of 64 in only 39 balls to set their team up for the formidable total, this after the home team had been stuttering at 42 for four in the seventh over.

It was a Warriors fifth wicket record effort by the duo and there was also another record for Marais, whose 50 in only 24 deliveries was the fastest ever by a Warriors batsman.

Vernon Philander took a tidy five for 23 in a losing cause,

In reply to that record total at St George's Park, the Cobras could only manage 179 for seven with George Linde making a well-hit 42.

He and Jason Smith were looking ominous for the visitors and appeared to be doing the job. They put on 71 for the sixth wicket before Sisanda Magala pulled off the most spectacular of catches, diving mid-air and full stretch to his left to catch Smith for 37 off Sipamla.

That turned the tide towards the Warriors as Magala bowled Linde in the next over and ran out Aviwe Mgijima with a direct hit to all but end the Cobras' challenge.

Sipamla took two for 45 while Magala was the best of the Warriors bowlers claiming one for only 24 in his fours overs.

The win also helped the Warriors move into third position on the log behind the log-leading Cobras and second-placed Lions.