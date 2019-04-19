Two Oceans runner Dave gets his kicks (for the 50th time) on Route 56

"I’m just a runner." Dave Chamberlain shrugged his shoulders. "Some people get up and go to work. I get up and run."

But Chamberlain is more than just a runner. He is an ultramarathon runner who, come Saturday, will complete his 50th ultramarathon in as many days.

The feat is a challenge he has set himself to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the 56km Two Oceans Marathon in Cape Town.

Every day for the last month and a half, Chamberlain has woken at 4.30am and headed to the Two Oceans’ starting line in Newlands to begin what he calls Route 56.

Along the way he stops to buy snacks, and by around 1pm he reaches the University of Cape Town sports field where the race finishes.

"Every morning I tell myself, ‘Just get to the start. That’s all you have to do – get to the start’," Chamberlain said. Once there, running was the easy part."