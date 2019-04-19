Status update: Five players nursing injuries in SA's World Cup squad

There were five players nursing an assortment of injuries who were named in South Africa’s squad for the Cricket World Cup in England and Wales that will run from May 30 to July 14.

South Africa’s team doctor‚ Dr Mohammed Moosajee‚ has provided a medical report of the team during the 15-man World Cup squad announcement in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Anrich Nortje (shoulder) is seeing a specialist in Cape Town and is progressing well‚ while Lungi Ngidi (left-sided strain)‚ Tabraiz Shamsi (lower-back discomfort)‚ JP Duminy (shoulder) and Andile Phehlukwayo (right foot) will soon come off the injury report in the coming days and weeks.

South Africa leave for England on May 19 and take on host nation England in their opening match at the Oval on May 30.

Moosajee’s injury update on the five players carrying injuries is:

Lungi Ngidi

He suffered a left-sided strain about a month ago during the Sri Lanka series. He is currently undergoing regular monitoring. I’m happy to say he is progressing very well.

The plan for Lungi is for him to join the national academy at CSA’s High Performance Centre squad in Pretoria HPC next week in an effort to increase his work load and conditioning.

The plan is to ease him back into competitive cricket but only give him stipulated numbers of overs.

Anrich Nortje

As you all can remember‚ he injured his right shoulder on March 15‚ also during the Sri Lanka series.

He is now seeing a specialist in Cape Town. I’m happy to say he is on course for his recovery progress.

He will also join the national academy [at CSA’s High Performance Centre] next week. Both Anrich and Lungi will be working with the High Performance coaches‚ Shukrie Conrad and Vincent Barnes.

JP Duminy

JP was excused in the initial part of the CSA domestic T20 tournament to allow him a protracted period of recovery to strengthen his shoulder.

He is currently following a rigorous physiotherapy‚ rehab and conditioning programme in Cape Town and he will join the national academy as well for the first two games against Afghanistan Academy.

He will then join the Cobras for the back end of the T20 domestic competition.

Tabraiz Shamsi

After the One-Day Cup tournament he was struggling with a slight discomfort in the lower back.

As a precaution‚ he was withdrawn from the coming T20 competition (for the Titans) and is undergoing physiotherapy and rehab. He will be ready when the team assembles for camp on May 12.

Andile Phehlukwayo

He injured his right foot but has since recovered. He was meant to play last night in the Warriors squad [in the CSA domestic T20 tournament] but unfortunately that match was washed out.