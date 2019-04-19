Premier League players to boycott social media in racism protest

Premier League stars will be among the footballers taking part in a 24-hour social media boycott on Friday as part of a protest against racist abuse online.

The campaign, which is being co-ordinated by England's Professional Footballers' Association, urges players to stay off all social media from 9:00am local time (0800 GMT) Friday after posting the hashtag #Enough.

There have been growing concerns over how football should tackle racism following a number of incidents of abuse both at grounds and on social media

England's black players faced repeated racist chants during their Euro 2020 qualifier in Montenegro last month.

Danny Rose said afterwards he had "had enough" and "can't wait" to quit the game, with the Tottenham defender adding attempts by football authorities to punish racist incidents were "a farce".