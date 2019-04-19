Kaizer Chiefs travel to Port Elizabeth’s Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to face Chippa United in their Nedbank Cup semifinal on Saturday night (kickoff 8.15pm)‚ but do so against the backdrop of a dismal recent record in last-four clashes.

Since Chiefs last lifted a trophy‚ claiming the league title at the end of the 2014-15 season‚ they have reached six semifinals … and won just two of them‚ and just one of those outright.

Penalty shootouts mean they have advanced to two finals in that time‚ but in most cases stumbled at the semifinal stage as they battle to exert their knockout dominance of years gone by.

Saturday night will be a fourth semi appearance in a row in domestic cup competitions for Chiefs‚ including all three this season‚ but they have yet to push on to make a final in that time.

TimesLIVE looks back at Amakhosi’s tale of‚ mostly‚ woe in semifinal games over the last four years.