Frustrated Warriors raring to go at St George's Park

Assistant coach Mfuneko Ngam says the Warriors squad is currently extremely frustrated after their weather woes in the CSA T20 Challenge and hopes they can release some of their frustration by winning their two games this weekend.

The Eastern Cape franchise host log-leading World Sports Betting Cape Cobras in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, before welcoming defending champions the Multiply Titans to East London on Easter Monday.

Both are massive games, especially after what has happened to Rivash Gobind’s side in recent weeks.

In a competition ravaged by rain, they have born the brunt of things, with three of their five matches washed out by the weather.

“It’s been extremely frustrating, particularly after being on the road for 10 days now and not playing much cricket,” Ngam said. “We haven’t played much and the only thing now that we can do is make sure the guys are all mentally prepared.

“We’ve been doing all the prep work, but just haven’t had the opportunity to get out there.

“So, you might get some grumpy guys and you can understand that after five games, of which just one or two were actually played.

“I think heading into the weekend, it’s all about getting everyone on to the same page and prepared for a busy week ahead.”

The consequences of the first half of the campaign has left the Warriors third on the table with 10 points from five games, seven behind the Cobras in top spot.

“We’re not in a bad position on the log, but hopefully we can start getting opportunities to play so that we can start pushing further up the table,” Ngam added. “We have the Cobras on Saturday and then the Titans.

“Both are vital games and it’s important that we’re ready against two tough teams.”

Cobras captain, Rory Kleinveldt, meanwhile, is delighted with their progress so far. The Cobras have won four out of their five matches, including three in a row, and are the only side not to have been hit by weather thus far.

“We’re on a good run at the moment, which is great,” the skipper said. “We just need to stay hungry and try to keep up the current momentum we have behind us.

“If that happens then hopefully we can get another couple of wins this weekend.”

Ashwell Prince’s side will follow their trip to Port Elizabeth by travelling to the bottom-placed VKB Knights on Monday.

- Cricket South Africa