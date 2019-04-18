Blitzboks coach Neil Powell believes that the current HSBC World Sevens Series campaign has been his most satisfying as a coach.

Despite leading the team to the past two World Series titles‚ which would be obvious highlights‚ Powell says that making a callow collection of individuals become a team over the past six months has challenged and pleased him.

After a slow start to the campaign after losing long-time stalwarts such as Seabelo Senatla‚ Kwagga Smith‚ Cecil Afrika‚ Rosko Specman‚ Dylan Sage‚ Ruhan Nel‚ Tim Agaba‚ Kyle Brown and others to injury and fifteens‚ the Blitzboks have won two of the last three tournaments.

Victories in Vancouver and most recently‚ in Singapore last week‚ have cemented SA’s place in the top four‚ which brings automatic Olympic Games’ qualification.

They won’t manage to defend their title‚ but the foundations for the future have been laid.

“This has probably been my most satisfying season because of where we started and the inexperienced squad we had at the beginning of the competition‚” Powell told TimesLive.