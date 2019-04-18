If‚ as the ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu had it‚ “The journey of thousand miles begins with one step”‚ Anrich Nortjé is two steps ahead of schedule.

London‚ where the Cricket World Cup starts on May 30‚ is more than 6,000 miles — or almost 10,000 kilometres — from the Eastern Cape‚ where Nortjé is battling his way back from a shoulder injury that has kept him off the field for a month.

“I’ve been doing a lot of rehab and I’ve started bowling off three steps‚” the fast bowler said on Tuesday.

“It’s just progressing as things go along.”

The good news for Nortjé is that he has‚ according to South Africa’s team management‚ been declared "available for selection" in the World Cup squad‚ which will be announced on Thursday.