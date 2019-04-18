'It was madness': Son joy as Spurs survive City thriller

Tottenham star Son Heung-min admitted his side's stunning Champions League quarter-final success against Manchester City was the craziest match he has ever experienced.

In one of the most dramatic matches in Champions League history, Son scored twice in the space of three minutes early in the first half to give Tottenham a 2-1 lead in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium.

City hit back to take a 4-2 lead that would have sent them through to the semi-finals.

But Fernando Llorente bundled in Tottenham's decisive late third goal -- awarded after a VAR review.

That was enough for Tottenham, whose 4-3 defeat secured an away goals triumph after they won the first leg 1-0.

Tottenham still needed another VAR assist before they could celebrate a first Champions League semi-final berth as Raheem Sterling's goal in the final seconds was ruled out for offside against Sergio Aguero.