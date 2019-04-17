The Lions have been pressed into late changes for their match against the Chiefs after wing Courtnall Skosan had to urgently return home from New Zealand.

Skosan was named in the team for Friday’s Super Rugby clash but the Lions announced on Wednesday the Springbok had to return home as his father is “gravely ill”.

Sylvian Mahuza‚ who was selected at fullback‚ will now move to right wing‚ while Andries Coetzee is elevated from the bench to fullback.

Ruan Combrinck‚ who was not in the original match day squad‚ now cracks the nod among the substitutes.

Tyrone Green‚ who made his Super Rugby debut earlier this season‚ will join the squad on Wednesday as replacement for Skosan.

If the Lions have had to make some urgent alterations‚ the Chiefs too have to rapidly rearrange the deck chairs.